Japan’s Tankan shows resilience, supports BoJ tightening outlook

Japan’s Q3 Tankan survey showed large manufacturers growing more confident, with the index rising from 13 to 14, in line with expectations and the highest since Q4 2024. While the manufacturing outlook held steady at 12, suggesting some softening ahead, sentiment remains resilient despite trade headwinds.

Non-manufacturing confidence also stayed firm, with the index unchanged at 34, beating forecasts, and the outlook improving to 28 from 27.

Large firms signaled robust investment plans, projecting a 12.5% increase in capital expenditure for the fiscal year to March 2026, up from June’s forecast of 11.5%.

The results suggest Japan’s economy is weathering tariff pressures and steady domestic demand continues to support activity. For the Bank of Japan, the data bolster expectations that further tightening is coming — the debate is less about if and more about when policymakers will move.

Full BoJ Tankan release here.