Thu, Oct 02, 2025 @ 13:19 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsBoE survey shows inflation expectations edge higher, uncertainty still elevated

BoE survey shows inflation expectations edge higher, uncertainty still elevated

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

UK firms reported a slight uptick in inflation expectations in September, according to the BoE’s Decision Maker Panel survey. Year-ahead CPI expectations rose by 0.1 percentage point to 3.4%, while three-year expectations were unchanged at 2.9%.

Wage growth expectations held steady at 3.6% on a three-month basis, though the single-month figure rose by 0.3 percentage points to 3.8%.

The survey highlighted ongoing concerns around the business outlook. Some 58% of firms judged overall uncertainty as high or very high, up slightly from 57% in August. That said, uncertainty surrounding year-ahead sales dipped marginally to 4.3%, while price uncertainty was unchanged at 1.7%, both far below the levels seen during past peaks.

Full BoE monthly DMP data here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.