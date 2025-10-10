Japan producer prices hold at 2.7% as import declines ease in September

Japan’s corporate goods price index rose 2.7% yoy in September, unchanged from August and slightly above expectations of 2.5%. The data suggest that while upstream cost pressures remain contained, they have yet to fade meaningfully.

Yen-based import price index declined -0.8% yoy, a much smaller drop than August’s -3.9%, pointing to easing import deflation as Yen’s weakness and rising global input costs filter through.

In terms of components, food and beverage prices climbed 4.7% yoy, following a 4.9% in August. Agricultural goods prices, including rice, jumped 30.5%, moderating from August’s 41% surge.