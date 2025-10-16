Fed’s Miran backs 50bp cut, warns trade war add to downside growth risks

Fed Governor Stephen Miran said today that he would support a 50bps rate cut at the upcoming policy meeting, arguing that monetary policy remains too restrictive given the heightened risks surrounding U.S.–China trade tensions.

Speaking to Fox Business, Miran said that the escalation in trade uncertainty adds downside risks to growth and that the Fed must act preemptively to cushion the economy.

“If monetary policy stays as restrictive as it is, and you have a shock like this hit the economy, it does materially increase the negative consequences of that shock,” he warned.

Miran added that the outlook for next year’s growth will depend heavily on whether trade risks are “realized or defused” in the weeks ahead.