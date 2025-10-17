Ueda signals watchful patience as BoJ weighs October policy options

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated overnight that the central bank will consider rate hikes “if our confidence in hitting the outlook increases”. He added that he intends to continue gathering informations before making any decisions at the October 29–30 policy meeting.

Ueda observed that G20 members regard the world economy as broadly stable but facing persistent risks, from trade disputes to geopolitical frictions. “Many institutions and observers still factor them into their outlooks, or at least treat them as downside risks when assessing the global and U.S. economies,” he said.