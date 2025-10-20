BoJ’s Takata repeats call for rate hike warns inflation risks overshooting

BoJ board member Hajime Takata reinforced his hawkish stance today, arguing that Japan has roughly achieved the 2% inflation goal and now risks overshooting it. In a speech, Takata said steady gains in wages and prices show the economy is strong enough to withstand further normalization, calling the current environment a “prime opportunity to raise interest rates.”

Takata was one of two board members who dissented at the September meeting, when the BoJ voted to keep its policy rate at 0.5%. He instead proposed a 25bps hike to 0.75%..

Citing the BOJ’s October Tankan survey and feedback from branch managers, Takata said improvements in employment and income are supporting private consumption. He emphasized that both wage and price-setting behaviors have changed materially, signaling that Japan’s economy has entered a new phase after decades of deflationary mindset.