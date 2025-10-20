Bitcoin rebounds as market panic fades, consolidations seen between 101K–126K

Bitcoin rebounded sharply on Monday, regaining some footing after a two-week selloff driven by risk aversion across global markets. The recovery came as sentiment stabilized following an intense stretch of macro headwinds — including U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed tariff threats on China and escalating worries over regional banks’ exposure to bad loans. Even expectations of Fed rate cuts failed to cushion the selloff.

With risk appetite showing tentative signs of recovery, Bitcoin rebounded alongside equities and other higher-beta assets. The technical picture, however, is not totally bullish.

The earlier break below 108,627 support confirmed that rise from 74,373 to 126,289 has likely completed its five-wave advance. Tentatively, price action from 126,289 is viewed as consolidations to the rise from 74,373 only.

A push above 116,074 would reinforce this view, and set up the range for the corrective pattern between 101,896 and 126,289. That would imply scope for further consolidation before another run to record highs. The structure suggests the market is resetting rather than reversing.

However, the broader trend shows signs of fatigue. W MACD continues to display bearish divergence, warning that upward momentum is fading. A break below 101,896 would put 55 W EMA (now at 96,913) in focus. Sustained move under that level would suggest a deeper correction of the entire uptrend from the 2022 low of 15,452.



