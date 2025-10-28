Tue, Oct 28, 2025 @ 20:30 GMT
US consumer confidence dips to 94.6 in October, inflation expectations tick higher to 5.9%

U.S. consumer confidence slipped modestly in October, with Conference Board’s headline index easing to 94.6 from 95.6, though still beating expectations of 93.9.

The breakdown showed mixed sentiment — Present Situation Index improved by 1.8 points to 129.3, while Expectations Index fell by 2.9 points to 71.9, remaining well below the 80 threshold that typically signals recession risks.

Inflation expectations ticked higher, with the average 12-month outlook rising to 5.9% from 5.8% in September.

Stephanie Guichard, Senior Economist at the Conference Board, said confidence “moved sideways in October,” with limited changes among subcomponents that largely offset each other. Consumers grew more cautious about job prospects and business conditions, while optimism toward future income also eased slightly.

Full US consumer confidence release here.

