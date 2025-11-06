Thu, Nov 06, 2025 @ 22:19 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed’s Goolsbee: Lack of inflation data raises caution on rate cuts

Fed’s Goolsbee: Lack of inflation data raises caution on rate cuts

Action Forex
By Action Forex

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee expressed concern that the ongoing data blackout caused by the government shutdown could hinder the Fed’s ability to judge inflation accurately. Speaking on CNBC, he said the lack of near-term readings makes him “more uneasy” about continuing with interest-rate cuts.

“If there are problems developing on the inflation side, it’s going to be a fair amount of time before we see that,” he warned.

Even so, Goolsbee clarified that he remains broadly dovish in the medium term, saying he is “not hawkish on interest rates” and expects the long-run neutral rate to be “a fair bit below” current policy levels.

On the economy, Goolsbee said the labor market continues to show “mild cooling”, describing conditions as consistent with a gradual slowdown rather than a sharp correction.

Action Forex
Action Forex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Disclaimer: The broker listings provided on ActionForex.com are for informational and comparison purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.

We strive to ensure the accuracy of broker information including licenses, trading conditions, and contact details; however, data may change without notice.

ActionForex.com may receive compensation from brokers through advertising and affiliate partnership.

Always verify the latest details directly with the broker before opening an account.

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.