Swiss KOF barometer edges up to 101.7 on stronger demand

Switzerland’s KOF Economic Barometer ticked higher in November, rising from 101.5 to 101.7 and signaling modest improvement in the near-term economic outlook.

KOF noted that the improvement is concentrated on the demand side. Indicator bundles tied to foreign demand and private consumption strengthened, suggesting both external orders and household activity are on firmer footing.

On the production side, however, parts of the economy remain under pressure. Indicators for financial and insurance services, as well as construction, deteriorated, revealing a mixed underlying picture.

