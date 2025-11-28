Fri, Nov 28, 2025 @ 13:29 GMT
ECB survey shows slight rise in 12-month inflation expectations to 2.8%

The ECB Consumer Expectations Survey for October showed a small uptick in near-term inflation expectations, with the median 12-month outlook rising to 2.8% from 2.7% in September.

Longer-term expectations remained stable, with the three-year horizon unchanged at 2.5% and the five-year measure anchored at 2.2%. Inflation uncertainty was likewise steady, indicating consumers do not see a significant shift in the underlying trend.

On the economic front, consumers grew slightly more optimistic about growth. Expectations for GDP over the next 12 months improved to -1.1%, up from -1.2% previously. However, labor-market expectations worsened. Consumers now expect the unemployment rate to reach 11.0% in 12 months, up from 10.7% in September.

Full ECB Consumer Expectations Survey here.

