Canada GDP rebounds 0.6% qoq in Q3, per capita output also rises

Canada GDP rebounds 0.6% qoq in Q3, per capita output also rises

Canada’s economy returned to growth in Q3, expanding 0.6% qoq after contracting -0.5% in Q2. The improvement was driven mainly by a stronger trade balance as imports fell and exports edged higher.

Government-led capital investment also provided support, though business investment was flat. The gains were partially offset by declines in both household and government consumption, alongside slower inventory accumulation.

On a per-capita basis, GDP rose 0.5% qoq after a -0.5% decline the previous quarter—offering some relief amid ongoing concerns about sluggish productivity and population-driven dilution of output.

Monthly data aligned with expectations, with September GDP rising 0.2% mom.

Full Canada GDP release here.

