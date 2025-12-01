Silver extends record run and targets 60, leaving Gold lagging in range

Silver’s outperformance against Gold continued into December, with the metal surging to another record high late last week and extending gains in Asian trading today. The rally highlights a stark divergence within precious metals: while Silver pushes into uncharted territory, Gold remains trapped in its near-term range and capped well below its own record.

The strength in Silver reflects a powerful intersection of tight supply, firm physical demand, and intensifying industrial needs. Over the past year, the market’s underlying surplus has flipped into deficit, driven partly by the electrification of the vehicle fleet, rapid growth in artificial intelligence infrastructure, and continued expansion in photovoltaic applications. Together, these structural forces have pushed consumption higher while supply has struggled to keep pace.

Silver’s inherent material advantages—high thermal and electrical conductivity—make it difficult to substitute in EVs, advanced semiconductors, AI cooling systems, and solar technologies. With demand from these sectors accelerating and tariff-related distortions supporting domestic sourcing, investors have increasingly viewed Silver as a standout industrial-precious hybrid with strong forward momentum.

Technically, the breakout is equally convincing. Spot silver resumed its powerful uptrend by clearing the 54.44 resistance level and has now printed a fresh all-time high at 57.81. The next major upside zone sits at 61.8% projection of 36.93 to 54.44 from 48.60 at 59.4. The psychological 60 handle may cap the advance temporarily, but the broader trend remains decisively bullish as long as 54.36—now key support—holds. Sustained trading above 60 would open the door toward the 100% projection at 66.11.

Gold, by contrast, remains in consolidation. The rebound off 3,886.41 is developing as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 4,381.22 high. While further gains are possible near term, strong resistance is expected around the 100% projection of 3886.41 to 4344.86 from 3997.73 at 4356.18—close to the previous peak. Another pullback is still favored to complete the consolidation phase before the broader long-term uptrend reasserts itself.