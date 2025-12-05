Fri, Dec 05, 2025 @ 18:11 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS PCE mixed, spending softens slightly as core inflation eases

US PCE mixed, spending softens slightly as core inflation eases

ActionForex
By ActionForex

US personal income rose 0.4% mom in September, in line with expectations, while personal spending increased 0.3%, a touch below the 0.4% consensus. The combination suggests consumer demand remains resilient but is moderating gradually.

Inflation readings were broadly stable. Headline PCE rose 0.3% mom, keeping the annual rate at 2.8% yoy, slightly above August’s 2.7% but exactly matching forecasts.

Core PCE increased 0.2% mom, while the annual measure eased from 2.9% yoy to 2.8%, undershooting expectations for no change. The drop in core PCE is a mild but welcome sign for policymakers looking for continued disinflation.

Overall, the data reinforce expectations for a Fed rate cut next week, as consumption growth cools and inflation edges lower.

Full US personal income and outlays release here.

ActionForex
ActionForex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.