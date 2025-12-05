US PCE mixed, spending softens slightly as core inflation eases

US personal income rose 0.4% mom in September, in line with expectations, while personal spending increased 0.3%, a touch below the 0.4% consensus. The combination suggests consumer demand remains resilient but is moderating gradually.

Inflation readings were broadly stable. Headline PCE rose 0.3% mom, keeping the annual rate at 2.8% yoy, slightly above August’s 2.7% but exactly matching forecasts.

Core PCE increased 0.2% mom, while the annual measure eased from 2.9% yoy to 2.8%, undershooting expectations for no change. The drop in core PCE is a mild but welcome sign for policymakers looking for continued disinflation.

Overall, the data reinforce expectations for a Fed rate cut next week, as consumption growth cools and inflation edges lower.

Full US personal income and outlays release here.