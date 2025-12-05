US UoM consumer sentiment jumps to 53.3, inflation expectations ease further

Fri, Dec 05, 2025 @ 18:12 GMT
US consumer sentiment improved in December, with the University of Michigan headline index rising to 53.3 from 51.0, beating expectations of 52.0. The gain was driven by a sharp rise in Expectations Index, which climbed to 55.0 from 51.0. However, views on current conditions deteriorated slightly from 51.1 to 50.7.

A key development came from inflation expectations. Year-ahead inflation expectations fell for a fourth consecutive month, dropping from 4.5% to 4.1%, the lowest since January 2025—though still above the 3.3% level seen at the start of the year. Long-run inflation expectations edged down from 3.4% to 3.2%, matching the January reading.

