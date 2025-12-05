US UoM consumer sentiment jumps to 53.3, inflation expectations ease further

US consumer sentiment improved in December, with the University of Michigan headline index rising to 53.3 from 51.0, beating expectations of 52.0. The gain was driven by a sharp rise in Expectations Index, which climbed to 55.0 from 51.0. However, views on current conditions deteriorated slightly from 51.1 to 50.7.

A key development came from inflation expectations. Year-ahead inflation expectations fell for a fourth consecutive month, dropping from 4.5% to 4.1%, the lowest since January 2025—though still above the 3.3% level seen at the start of the year. Long-run inflation expectations edged down from 3.4% to 3.2%, matching the January reading.

Full US U of Michigan consumer sentiment release here.