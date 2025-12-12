Fed’s Schmid: Policy not overly restrictive before rate cut

Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid explained his dissent at this week’s FOMC meeting, where he voted to keep rates unchanged. He said in a statement his assessment of the economy has not shifted meaningfully since October, citing “continued momentum” in activity and inflation that remains above comfort levels.

Schmid described inflation as “too high” and the labor market as cooling but still “largely in balance.” In that context, his preference is to maintain monetary policy in a “modestly restrictive” setting rather than ease prematurely.

Addressing debate around policy restrictiveness, Schmid downplayed reliance on theoretical estimates of the neutral rate, calling r* an academic concept without a real-world equivalent. Instead, he said policy should be judged by “how the economy actually evolves”. From both incoming data and business contacts, he sees an economy that is “showing momentum and inflation that is too hot”, suggesting that policy is “not overly restrictive”.

Full statement of Fed’s Schmid here.