Canada CPI unchanged at 2.2% in November, services inflation cools

Canada’s inflation data came in softer than expected in November. Headline CPI was unchanged at 2.2% yoy, undershooting expectations for an uptick to 2.4% and suggesting inflation remains comfortably contained near target.

The moderation was led by services inflation, which slowed to 2.8% yoy from 3.2% in October. That deceleration more than offset firmer goods prices, where grocery inflation accelerated sharply to 4.7% from 3.4%, the strongest pace since December 2023.

Gasoline prices also fell at a slower annual pace, declining -7.8% yoy compared with a -9.4% drop previously. Stripping out gasoline, CPI rose 2.6% year over year for a third consecutive month, pointing to stability rather than renewed inflation momentum.

Core measures reinforced that message. CPI Median slowed to 2.8% from 3.0%, while CPI Trim eased to 2.8% from 2.9%, both coming in below expectations. CPI Common edged up slightly to 2.8%, matching forecasts.

Full Canada’s CPI release here.

