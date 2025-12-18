Thu, Dec 18, 2025 @ 17:25 GMT
US CPI slows sharply to 3.7% in November, core down to 2.6%

US CPI slows sharply to 3.7% in November, core down to 2.6%

By ActionForex

US inflation slowed more than expected in November, with the data compared against September levels due to the absence of October figures following the government shutdown.

Headline CPI eased from 3.0% yoy to 2.7%, undershooting expectations for a pickup to 3.1%. Core CPI also surprised to the downside, slowing from 3.0% yoy to 2.6% , well below forecasts for no change at 3.0%.

The broad-based moderation reinforces the view that underlying inflation pressures are easing faster than previously anticipated. Within the components, energy prices rose 4.2% yoy, while food prices increased 2.6% yoy.

Full US CPI release here.

