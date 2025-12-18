US CPI slows sharply to 3.7% in November, core down to 2.6%

US inflation slowed more than expected in November, with the data compared against September levels due to the absence of October figures following the government shutdown.

Headline CPI eased from 3.0% yoy to 2.7%, undershooting expectations for a pickup to 3.1%. Core CPI also surprised to the downside, slowing from 3.0% yoy to 2.6% , well below forecasts for no change at 3.0%.

The broad-based moderation reinforces the view that underlying inflation pressures are easing faster than previously anticipated. Within the components, energy prices rose 4.2% yoy, while food prices increased 2.6% yoy.

Full US CPI release here.