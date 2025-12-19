NZ trade deficit narrows to ND -163m on 9.2% yoy exports surge

Fri, Dec 19, 2025 @ 07:51 GMT
New Zealand’s trade balance surprised to the upside in November, with the deficit narrowing sharply to NZD -163m, far smaller than expectations for a shortfall of around NZD -1.2B. The improvement was driven by a solid pickup in exports, which rose 9.2% yoy, or NZD 588m, to NZD 7.0B.

Export performance was mixed by destination. Shipments to Australia surged by 31% yoy, while exports to the EU also rose strongly by 51% yoy. By contrast, exports to China slipped modestly by -0.7%yoy, while shipments to the US fell sharply by -17% yoy, and Japan by -1.9% yoy.

Imports rose at a more moderate pace of 4.4% yoy to NZD 7.2B. Gains were led by stronger inflows from the US (36% yoy), EU (17% yoy) and South Korea (20% yoy). Imports from China rose a modest 1.7% yoy. Imports from Australia declined (-7.7% yoy).

Full NZ trade balance release here.

