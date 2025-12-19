NZ ANZ business confidence hits 30-year high as cyclical recovery gathers pace

New Zealand business confidence surged in December, with the ANZ headline index jumping from 67.1 to 73.6. Firms’ own activity outlook rose sharply from 53.1 to 60.9. Both readings are the strongest in 30 years, pointing to a broad-based improvement in sentiment as the economic cycle turns.

Inflation indicators ticked up modestly but remain contained. The share of firms expecting to raise prices in the next three months rose one point to 52%, while those anticipating cost increases climbed two points to 76%. Inflation expectations, however, were unchanged at 2.69%, suggesting confidence is improving without triggering a renewed inflation scare.

ANZ said “things are clearly looking up,” noting that the earlier slowdown was deliberately engineered by tight monetary policy. With that restraint easing, interest rates and the exchange rate both well below their peaks, and the RBNZ signaling no intention to hike rates any time soon, cyclical forces appear firmly supportive of recovery.

Full NZ ANZ business confidence release here.