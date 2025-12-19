BoJ raises rates to 0.75%, keeps tightening bias intact

The BoJ raised its policy rate by 25bps to 0.75%, as widely expected, marking another step in its gradual normalization process. Despite the hike, the BoJ emphasized that financial conditions remain highly accommodative, with real interest rates still “significantly negative.”

In its statement, the BoJ reaffirmed a tightening bias. If the outlook laid out in the October 2025 Outlook Report is realized, the Bank said it will “continue to raise the policy interest rate”. Policymakers also expressed increased confidence that the likelihood of realizing the outlook “has been rising”.

At the post-meeting press conference, Governor Kazuo Ueda stressed future adjustments will depend on incoming data on economic, price, and financial conditions, with policy decisions reassessed at every meeting rather than following a preset path.

On the neutral rate, Ueda acknowledged substantial uncertainty. He described the estimate as sitting within a wide range and said they would assess how the economy and prices respond to each rate move. “We will seek to produce new estimates on Japan’s neutral rate, if needed, though I don’t think that will help us narrow the range that much,” he added.

Full BoJ statement here.