US consumer confidence slides to 89.1, recession signal persists

US consumer confidence weakened further in December, with the Conference Board index falling from 92.9 to 89.1, below expectations of 91.7.

The pullback was driven by the sharp deterioration in current conditions. The Present Situation Index dropped -9.5 points to 116.8, signaling growing unease over labor market and business conditions. In contrast, Expectations Index held steady at 70.7, offering little reassurance as it remains firmly below the 80 threshold that historically signals recession risks.

Commenting on the data, Dana M. Peterson noted that confidence remains well below its January peak, with four of the five components of the headline index declining. The persistence of sub-80 readings in expectations for an eleventh straight month reinforces concerns that consumer sentiment continues to point toward a fragile economic outlook.

Full US consumer confidence release here.