NFP Preview: DOW 50k and yield 4.2% decide Dollar path

Dollar has taken the driving seat in FX markets this week, supported by firmer US data and a modest repricing of Fed expectations. Bets on a March rate cut have dipped to around 41%, following the upside surprise in ISM Services earlier in the week, which reinforced the view that US economic momentum remains intact. Nevertheless, hat strength now faces a critical test from Friday’s December non-farm payrolls report. How markets respond across equities, Treasuries and rate pricing will be key in determining whether the Dollar can extend its gains.

Consensus expectations point to a 66k increase in payrolls, broadly in line with November’s 64k gain. Earnings are seen rising 0.3% mom, while the unemployment rate is expected to edge lower to 4.5%. Such an outcome would reinforce the prevailing “low hiring, low firing” narrative.

However, several leading indicators suggest upside risk to the headline payroll number. The ISM Services employment index jumped back from 48.9 into expansion at 52.0, while the Manufacturing employment sub-index also improved from 44.9 to 44.0. The ADP report showed a rebound to 41k jobs from November’s negative print. Four-week moving average of initial jobless claims fell to 212k, its lowest level in months. Together, the data point to resilience rather than deterioration.

Market reaction, however, is unlikely to be straightforward. Strong payrolls could be interpreted positively, reinforcing confidence in a soft-landing scenario. Equally, they could be seen as reducing the scope for aggressive easing, triggering a risk-off response that ultimately supports Dollar. The most bullish outcome for the greenback, ideally, would involve equity markets rolling over alongside a sustained rise in Treasury yields.

Technically, DOW is facing a key inflection zone, with 50,000 marking both a psychological level and the upper boundary of a medium-term channel. A break below 47,853 support would suggest a correction is already underway, opening the door to a deeper pullback toward 45,728. Conversely, decisive push above 50,000 could accelerate gains toward 52,179, potentially within January. That, if realized, would be bearish for the greenback.

Meanwhile, 10-year yield continues to find support at its 55 D EMA (now at 4.131). Yet, upside is capped by 4.200 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 4.629 to 3.9047 at 4.207). On the upside, clean break above the 4.200 key level resistance cluster would argue that whole fall from 4.629 has already completed 3.947. That would set up stronger rise to 61.8% retracement at 4.368, and take Dollar higher.