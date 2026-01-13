Tue, Jan 13, 2026 14:42 GMT
    US CPI meets headline, core undershoots at 2.7% in December

    US consumer inflation data for December delivered a largely reassuring signal. Headline CPI rose 0.3% mom, in line with expectations. Core CPI increased just 0.2%, undershooting forecasts for a 0.3% gain.

    Shelter was the dominant driver of monthly inflation, rising 0.4% and accounting for the largest share of the overall increase. Food prices were also firm, with the food index climbing 0.7% on the month, matching gains in both food at home and food away from home. Energy prices edged up 0.3% in December, contributing modestly to headline pressures.

    On an annual basis, CPI was unchanged at 2.7% yoy, matched expectations. CPI core unchanged at 2.6% yoy, below expectation of 2.7% yoy. Energy prices rose 2.3% yoy, while food inflation increased 3.1%.

    Full US CPI release here.

