Eurozone industrial output rises 0.7% mom in November, led by capital goods

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.7% mom in November, outperforming expectations for a 0.5% gain. The gains, however, were uneven across categories.

Capital goods output jumped 2.8%, providing the main lift, while intermediate goods rose a modest 0.3%. By contrast, energy production fell sharply by -2.2%, while durable and non-durable consumer goods declined -1.3% and -0.6% respectively, pointing to still-soft consumer demand.

Across the wider EU, industrial production increased just 0.2% on the month. Estonia (6.0%), Lithuania (5.8%), and Czechia (2.8%) recorded the strongest gains, while Luxembourg (-7.3%), Denmark (-5.1%), and Portugal (-3.0%) posted the steepest declines.

