    Japan PMI composite jumps to 52.8, manufacturing returns to growth

    Japan’s January PMI readings delivered an upbeat signal, indicating a broadening recovery across the private sector, with PMI data pointing to the strongest expansion in 17 months. Manufacturing PMI rose from 50.0 to 51.1, returning to expansion. Services PMI jumped from 51.6 to 53.4. As a result, Composite PMI climbed from 51.1 to 52.8, signaling broad-based growth momentum.

    According to Annabel Fiddes of S&P Global Market Intelligence, the data show a “solid start” to the year, supported primarily by accelerating services activity. Also, manufacturing output rose for the first time since June 2025, marking an important shift after a prolonged period of weakness.

    The improvement was reinforced by the first increase in manufactured goods sales in more than three-and-a-half years, alongside rise in new export orders for the first time since early 2022.

    However, business optimism weakened, reflecting concerns over rising costs, global uncertainty, labour shortages, and Japan’s ageing population, suggesting growth momentum may face headwinds later in the year.

