Fri, Jan 23, 2026 10:53 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsUK PMI composite jumps to 21-month high, growth kicks up a gear...

    UK PMI composite jumps to 21-month high, growth kicks up a gear but price pressures stir

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    UK business activity accelerated sharply in January, with PMI surveys pointing to the strongest momentum in nearly two years. Manufacturing PMI rose from 50.6 to 51.6, a 17-month high, while Services PMI jumped from 51.4 to 54.3, lifting Composite PMI from 51.4 to 53.9, its highest level in 21 months.

    According to Chris Williamson of S&P Global Market Intelligence, UK firms “kicked up a gear” despite geopolitical headwinds. The flash PMI reading is consistent with quarterly GDP growth approaching 0.4%, with services—especially financial services and tech—leading the expansion. Manufacturing also showed a gathering recovery, helped by goods exports rising for the first time in four years.

    However, the upbeat activity picture is tempered by continued job losses, as firms cut headcount to manage elevated costs. High staffing costs were again widely cited as a driver of higher selling prices, pointing to intensifying inflation pressures above the BoE’s target.

    Full UK PMI flash release here.

    ActionForex
    ActionForex

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.