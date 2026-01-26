Tue, Jan 27, 2026 01:44 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsUS durable goods orders surge 5.3% mom in November, led by transport...

    US durable goods orders surge 5.3% mom in November, led by transport strength

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    US durable goods orders posted a strong upside surprise in November, rising 5.3% mom to USD 323.8B, well above expectations for a 3.1% increase.

    Excluding transportation, orders rose a solid 0.5% mom to USD 204.4B, also beating forecasts of a 0.3% increase. Ex-defense orders jumped an even stronger 6.6% mom to USD 286.9B.

    Transportation equipment was the clear driver, surging 17.9% mom to USD 119.3B. While volatility in this category is common, the underlying gains in core orders suggest business investment remained resilient.

    Full US durable goods orders release here.

    ActionForex
    ActionForex

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.