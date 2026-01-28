Fed and BoC holds unlikely to alter USD/CAD downtrend

Two major central bank decisions from North America headline the day, with both the BoC and the Fed widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged. USD/CAD, meanwhile, is unlikely to see its broader trend altered by either decision. The current selloff would likely continue through 1.3538 low as driven by the overall selloff in Dollar.

For the BoC, markets expect rates to remain at 2.25%, the lower bound of the bank’s estimated 2.25–3.25% neutral range. A recent Reuters poll showed nearly 75% of economists expect the BoC to keep policy unchanged through 2026.

At this stage, the BoC appears comfortable with a prolonged wait-and-see stance. However, slack remains in the labour market, growth momentum is uncertain, and policy is not yet clearly stimulative despite the 275bp of rate cuts delivered between June 2024 and October 2025.

Hence, if policy does move again this year, risks are tilted toward further cuts rather than hikes. That bias hinges heavily on trade outcomes. As long as key sectors retain preferential access to the US—either through deals or prolonged negotiations—the growth outlook remains intact.

However, should tariffs expand to a broader range of industries, the drag on activity would intensify. In that scenario, the BoC would likely be forced to resume easing to cushion the economic impact.

Turning to the Fed, rates are expected to remain unchanged at 3.50–3.75%, making this very much a holding meeting. Markets will be listening closely for any shift in tone that hints at future action rather than focusing on the decision itself.

Voting dynamics will be watched carefully. Stephen Miran, a known dove, is expected to dissent in favor of a cut. Any additional votes for easing beyond Miran would be interpreted as a clear dovish signal.

For now, the Fed is expected to remain on hold through the remainder of Jerome Powell’s term in May. Markets price roughly a 63% chance of a June cut, but conviction remains limited given multiple wild cards, including economic data, trade relations, financial market stability, and President Donald Trump’s choice of the next Fed chair.

Technically, for USD/CAD, current decline should continue as long as 1.3738 resistance holds. It’s seen as part of the downtrend from 14791. Break of 1.3538 will pave the way to 61.8% projection of 1.4791 to 1.3538 from 1.4139 at 1.3365 in the near term.