Mon, Feb 02, 2026 17:15 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsUS ISM manufacturing jumps to 52.6, back into expansion, growth signal strengthens

    US ISM manufacturing jumps to 52.6, back into expansion, growth signal strengthens

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    US ISM Manufacturing PMI jumped sharply from 47.9 to 52.6 in January, far above expectations of 48.3 and marking the first return to expansion since February 2025. The scale of the rebound points to a clear improvement in factory momentum rather than a marginal stabilization.

    The details were notably strong. Production rose from 50.7 to 55.9, the highest level since February 2022. New orders surged from 47.4 to 57.1, expanding for the first time since August. Employment also improved, with the index rising from 44.8 to 48.1, though it remains in contraction territory. Price pressures edged higher but stayed contained, with the prices index ticking up from 58.5 to 59.0.

    Based on the historical relationship tracked by the Institute for Supply Management, the January PMI reading is consistent with real GDP growth of around 1.7% annualized, reinforcing the view that US growth momentum has firmed at the start of the year.

    Full US ISM manufacturing release here.

    ActionForex
    ActionForex

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.