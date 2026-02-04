Wed, Feb 04, 2026 12:01 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsEurozone CPI cools to 1.7% in January, core ticks down to 2.2%

    Eurozone CPI cools to 1.7% in January, core ticks down to 2.2%

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Eurozone flash CPI slowed from 1.9% yoy to 1.7% in January, in line with expectations. Underlying pressures also moderated slightly. Core CPI, which strips out energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, edged down from 2.3% to 2.2% yoy.

    By component, services inflation remained the largest contributor but slowed to 3.2% from 3.4%. Food, alcohol, and tobacco inflation picked up from 2.5% to 2.7%. Non-energy industrial goods inched higher from 0.3% to 0.4%. Energy prices was a major drag, with annual inflation falling sharply from -1.9% to -4.1%.

    Full Eurozone CPI flash release here.

    ActionForex
    ActionForex

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.