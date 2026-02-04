Wed, Feb 04, 2026 21:35 GMT
    US ADP jobs grow only 22k, but wage pressures steady

    US private employment rose by just 22k in January, according to the ADP report, well below expectations of 48k increase.

    Job gains were concentrated in service-providing industries, which added 21k positions, while goods-producing sectors contributed just 1k. By firm size, medium-sized businesses drove employment growth with 41k new jobs, while large employers shed -18k positions and small establishments saw no net change, pointing to uneven demand for labor.

    Wage growth, however, remained resilient. Pay for job-stayers rose 4.5% yoy, little changed from prior months. Job-changer wage growth slowed modestly from 6.6% yoy to 6.4%.

    As Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, noted, job creation has slowed sharply over the past three years, but wage growth has remained stable—highlighting a labor market that is cooling through hiring rather than pay compression.

    Full US ADP release here.

