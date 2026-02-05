BoE holds at 3.75%, 5-4 vote highlights uneasy balance

The BoE left Bank Rate unchanged at 3.75%, in line with expectations, but the decision masked a much tighter internal debate than markets had anticipated. The 5–4 vote highlighted how finely balanced was the policy considerations as inflation cools but uncertainties persist.

Five members, including Governor Andrew Bailey, backed holding rates steady. Within this group, Megan Greene, Clare Lombardelli and Huw Pill argued that a “more prolonged period of restriction” may still be needed to prevent inflation from settling above target. Bailey and Catherine Mann were more confident that easing inflation would mitigate that risk, but judged that the “evidence was yet sufficient” enough to justify a cut.

On the other side, four members—Sarah Breeden, Swati Dhingra, Dave Ramsden and Alan Taylor—voted for an immediate 25bp reduction. They judged that risks of inflation persistence had “receded materially” and placed greater weight on weaker demand, arguing that policy remains overly restrictive.

Despite the hold, the overall message retained a clear easing bias. The statement reiterated that Bank Rate is “likely to be reduced further”, but emphasized that future decisions will be finely judged and data-dependent, leaving the timing and pace of cuts firmly open.

