Japan’s nominal pay accelerates to 2.4% in December, but real wages still negative

Japan’s real wages fell -0.1% yoy in December, marking the 12th consecutive monthly decline, though the contraction was the smallest seen in 2025. While the pace of erosion is clearly slowing, the data underline how inflation continues to outpace pay gains for households.

Nominal wages rose 2.4% yoy, extending a 48-month streak of increases, but the outcome fell short of expectations for a 3.0% rise. The acceleration from November’s 1.7% growth points to improving momentum, but not yet at a pace sufficient to deliver sustained real income gains.

Breaking down the components, base salaries rose 2.2% yoy, picking up from November’s 1.7% yoy. Overtime pay increased 0.9%, slightly slower than the prior month’s 1.2%. Special payments, largely winter bonuses, rose 2.6% up from 1.5%.

Attention now shifts firmly to the upcoming spring wage negotiations. The key questions are whether large firms can again deliver pay hikes above 5% for the third straight years, and whether those gains finally spill over to smaller companies.