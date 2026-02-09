Eurozone Sentix jumps to 4.2, growth hope without inflation alarm

Eurozone investor confidence showed notable improvement in February, with the Sentix Investor Confidence Index rising from -1.8 to 4.2, above expectations of -0.2 and marking the highest reading since July 2025. The improvement was broad-based. Current Situation Index climbed from -13.0 to -6.8, its strongest level since April 2023. Meanwhile, Expectations Index rose from 10.0 to 15.8, also the highest since last summer, pointing to growing belief that the worst of the downturn has passed.

Sentix described the data as a “silver lining” for the Eurozone economy, arguing that the recession phase has likely ended and an upturn is beginning. While private investors remain somewhat cautious, institutional investors appear to be turning decisively more optimistic, with professional expectations reportedly rising to +24 points.

Inflation concerns have not re-emerged despite volatility in commodity markets and firmer oil prices. Investors surveyed see little risk of renewed inflation pressure, a backdrop that should allow the ECB to maintain its current policy stance. Markets continue to expect monetary policy to remain mildly supportive, and “definitely do not anticipate a restrictive phase.”

