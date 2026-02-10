Tue, Feb 10, 2026 15:29 GMT
    US retail sales stall in December, consumption ends 2025 on softer note

    US retail sales stall in December, consumption ends 2025 on softer note

    US retail sales stalled in December, adding to signs that consumer momentum cooled into year-end. Headline sales were flat month-on-month at USD 735B, undershooting expectations for a 0.4% rise and marking a clear slowdown after earlier resilience.

    The softness was broad-based. Retail sales excluding autos were also unchanged at USD 596B, missing forecasts for a 0.4% increase. Ex-gasoline sales were flat at USD 682B.

    That said, the broader trend remains less alarming. Total retail sales for the October–December 2025 period were up 3.0% year-on-year, pointing to moderation rather than contraction.

