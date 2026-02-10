US retail sales stall in December, consumption ends 2025 on softer note

US retail sales stalled in December, adding to signs that consumer momentum cooled into year-end. Headline sales were flat month-on-month at USD 735B, undershooting expectations for a 0.4% rise and marking a clear slowdown after earlier resilience.

The softness was broad-based. Retail sales excluding autos were also unchanged at USD 596B, missing forecasts for a 0.4% increase. Ex-gasoline sales were flat at USD 682B.

That said, the broader trend remains less alarming. Total retail sales for the October–December 2025 period were up 3.0% year-on-year, pointing to moderation rather than contraction.

Full US retail sales release here.