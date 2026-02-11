China CPI at 0.2% misses, but CNH breaks higher on Dollar weakness

The offshore Chinese yuan surged to its strongest level against Dollar in more than 33 months, with upside momentum showing signs of acceleration. However, the move has been driven far more by broad-based Dollar weakness than by any material improvement in China’s domestic fundamentals.

Today’s Chinese data continue to highlight persistent deflationary pressure. January inflation slowed sharply from a three-year high of 0.8% yoy to just 0.2%, undershooting expectations of 0.4% and reinforcing doubts that the economy has decisively turned the corner on pricing power. Underlying details offered little reassurance. Core CPI rose 0.8% from a year earlier, easing from 1.2% in December.

At the producer level, prices remained firmly in deflation, with PPI improving from -1.9% to -1.4% yoy, extending a factory-gate deflation streak that has now lasted more than three years.

Despite efforts to curb destructive price wars across industries plagued by overcapacity, excess supply continues to weigh on margins and pricing.

Policy signals offer little near-term support for the currency. The PBoC reiterated this week that it will maintain a moderately loose monetary stance, prioritizing growth support and gradual price recovery. That guidance reinforces the view that Yuan strength is unlikely to be domestic policy-driven.

Technically, the break below the medium-term falling channel floor suggests USD/CNH’s decline from the 2025 high at 7.4287 is entering a renewed acceleration phase. Near-term outlook remains bearish as long as 6.9956 resistance caps rebounds, with the next downside target seen at 138.2% projection of 7.4287 to 7.1608 from 7.2224 at 6.8522.