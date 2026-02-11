Low-bar NFP to set up yield-driven USD/JPY reaction

The delayed January US non-farm payroll report finally lands today, but expectations are already deeply tempered. Markets are braced for just 66k job growth, with unemployment seen holding at 4.4%. While hiring is seen slow, wage pressure is expected to remain firm. Average hourly earnings are forecast to rise 0.3% mom. Labor demand may be cooling, but without translating into meaningful disinflation pressure.

Meanwhile, officials from the US administration appeared keen to talk down expectations around job creation. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said this week that tighter immigration enforcement and rapid productivity gains driven by artificial intelligence are suppressing demand for new workers. Those dynamics, he argued, could keep payroll growth low even as output remains strong.

Despite that, Hassett struck an upbeat tone, suggesting the economy could still deliver a powerful mix of lagging job creation alongside surging productivity, profits, and GDP. That framing implies that slower hiring should not automatically be read as economic stress.

Markets, however, are unlikely to to put too much attention on rhetoric. The more immediate focus remains on Treasuries. US 10-year yields have fallen sharply this week, extending losses after yesterday’s retail sales miss. The question now is whether bonds are genuinely front-running a more aggressive Fed easing path, or whether investors are simply reassessing “Sell America” narrative as overstated once hard data failed to confirm it. Today’s reaction to payrolls release could help resolve that ambiguity.

Technically, 10-year yield’s strong break below 55 D EMA suggests the rebound from the 3.947 low may already have completed at 4.311 as a corrective bounce. Decisive break below 4.108 support would solidify that view and reopen downside toward the 3.947 area.

In the currency markets, the corresponding pair to watch is USD/JPY. The pair initially dives this week as reaction to Japan’s election results. But the last leg was clearly driven by the fall in US yields. Decline from 157.65 is seen as part of the corrective pattern from 159.44. While deeper fall could be seen to 152.07, strong support is expected from 38.2% retracement of 139.87 to 159.44 at 151.96 to bring rebound. However, decisive break of 151.96 would argue that USD/JPY is already in bearish trend reversal.