BoC minutes stress geopolitical risks, keep policy optionality

The BoC left its benchmark overnight rate at 2.25% in January, and the published summary of deliberations underlined how elevated uncertainty has reshaped policy discussions. Members agreed that maintaining “optionality” in setting monetary policy was critical given the unusually turbulent backdrop.

The minutes highlighted that recent geopolitical events — including tensions in Venezuela, Iran and Greenland — along with perceived threats to the independence of the Fede — have amplified global uncertainty. U.S. trade policy, increasingly seen as driven by geopolitical aims, was identified as a key source of unpredictability that could disrupt global supply chains and impact economic activity.

BoC officials also flagged downside risks associated with the upcoming review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), suggesting that unresolved trade negotiations could weigh on Canadian growth.

Against this backdrop, the minutes reinforce the view that the BoC is likely to stay on hold for now, with flexibility to respond as data evolve.

Full BoC minutes here.