Japan PPI eases to 2.3%, but import costs accelerate

Japan’s producer price index slowed slightly to 2.3% year-on-year in January from 2.4%, matching expectations and suggesting pipeline price pressures are stabilizing. The moderation came despite sharp divergences across components.

Fuel prices dropped -12.9% yoy, providing a significant drag on overall wholesale inflation. In contrast, nonferrous metal prices surged 33%, while agricultural goods rose 22.4%. Food and beverage prices also remained elevated, increasing 4.7% from a year earlier, highlighting persistent cost pressures in parts of the supply chain.

Meanwhile, Yen-based import prices climbed 0.5% yoy, up from a 0.2% gain in December. Despite a recent rebound in the currency, Yen’s broader weakness over recent months has raised the cost of imported energy and raw materials.