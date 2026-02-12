Thu, Feb 12, 2026 05:13 GMT
    Japan PPI eases to 2.3%, but import costs accelerate

    

    Japan’s producer price index slowed slightly to 2.3% year-on-year in January from 2.4%, matching expectations and suggesting pipeline price pressures are stabilizing. The moderation came despite sharp divergences across components.

    Fuel prices dropped -12.9% yoy, providing a significant drag on overall wholesale inflation. In contrast, nonferrous metal prices surged 33%, while agricultural goods rose 22.4%. Food and beverage prices also remained elevated, increasing 4.7% from a year earlier, highlighting persistent cost pressures in parts of the supply chain.

    Meanwhile, Yen-based import prices climbed 0.5% yoy, up from a 0.2% gain in December. Despite a recent rebound in the currency, Yen’s broader weakness over recent months has raised the cost of imported energy and raw materials.

