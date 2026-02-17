Tue, Feb 17, 2026 15:54 GMT
    Fed’s Goolsbee urges patience, keeps door open to multiple 2026 rate cuts

    Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee cautioned against overinterpreting last week’s CPI data, even as headline inflation slowed to 2.4%. In comments to CNBC, he stressed the need to confirm that easing price pressures are not temporary.

    Goolsbee pointed to tariffs as a lingering uncertainty, noting that their longer-term impact could complicate the inflation outlook. For now, he prefers a wait-and-see approach rather than assuming that inflation is firmly on track toward 2%.

    Still, Goolsbee kept the door open to additional easing next year. “If this proves to be transitory, and we can show that we’re on the path back to 2% inflation, I still think there’s several more rate cuts that can happen in 2026,” he said.

