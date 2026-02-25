Eurozone CPI finalized at 1.7% in January, disinflation trend continues

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 1.7% year-on-year in January, down from 2.0% in December. Core CPI, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, was also finalized at 2.2% year-on-year, slipping from 2.3% previously.

The breakdown shows services remained the primary driver in Eurozone inflation, contributing 1.45 percentage points to the annual rate. Food, alcohol and tobacco added 0.51 percentage points, while non-energy industrial goods contributed 0.09. Energy continued to act as a drag, subtracting -0.39 percentage points from overall inflation.

Across the broader EU, CPI slowed to 2.0% from 2.3%. Inflation declined in 23 member states compared with December. France (0.4%), Denmark (0.6%), Finland and Italy (both 1.0%) recorded the lowest rates. Romania (8.5%), Slovakia (4.3%) and Estonia (3.8%) were at the top of the range. The data reinforce the narrative of broad-based disinflation, though services inflation remains relatively sticky.

Full Eurozone CPI final release here.