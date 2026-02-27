Subsidy effect pulls Tokyo core CPI down to 1.8%, but underlying inflation firms

Fri, Feb 27, 2026 04:18 GMT
    Inflation in Tokyo eased further in February, with core CPI (ex-fresh food) falling to 1.8% yoy from 2.0% yoy. While slightly above market expectations of 1.7% yoy, the reading marks the third straight monthly slowdown and the lowest level since October 2024, slipping back under the BoJ’s 2% target.

    The primary driver was a sharp drop in energy prices, which declined -9.2% yoy as the government’s temporary utility subsidies began to take effect. The program has mechanically dampened readings and was broadly expected to weigh on inflation for several months.

    Beneath the surface, however, price dynamics remain more persistent. Core-core inflation (excluding fresh food and energy) rose to 2.5% yoy from 2.4% yoy, suggesting domestic demand conditions and wage-driven pricing remain intact. Headline CPI also ticked up modestly from 1.5% yoy to 1.6% yoy.

     

