Fri, Feb 27, 2026 15:05 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsCanada GDP beats in December with 0.2% mom growth, but fragile start...

    Canada GDP beats in December with 0.2% mom growth, but fragile start to 2026,

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Canada’s economy closed 2025 on a slightly firmer note, with GDP rising 0.2% mom in December, above expectations of 0.1%. The expansion was driven by gains in both services-producing and goods-producing industries, suggesting a modest rebound in activity toward year-end.

    Services industries led the monthly increase, rising 0.2%, supported by wholesale trade, the public sector, and transportation and warehousing. Meanwhile, goods-producing sectors also expanded 0.2%, partially reversing back-to-back declines in October and November, with manufacturing and utilities contributing to the recovery. In total, 11 of 20 industrial sectors recorded growth in December.

    Advance estimates suggest real GDP was essentially unchanged in January, pointing to a fragile start to 2026.

    The quarterly picture was less encouraging. GDP by industry edged down -0.1% in Q4 following a solid 0.6% expansion in Q3. Manufacturing was the main drag, contracting -1.5% in the quarter—its third decline of 2025 and fourth in the past five quarters—highlighting persistent weakness in the sector.

    Full Canada GDP release here.

    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.