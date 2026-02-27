US PPI rises 0.5% mom in January as services drive monthly jump

US producer prices rose more than expected in January, with headline PPI climbing 0.5% mom against forecasts of 0.3%. The increase was largely driven by a sharp 0.8% gain in final demand services, while prices for final demand goods declined -0.3%.

On an annual basis, PPI eased slightly from 3.0% yoy to 2.9% yoy, but above expectations of 2.6%. The moderation in the yearly rate does little to offset the firm monthly momentum, particularly as underlying measures continue to trend higher.

Core PPI excluding foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.3% mom, marking the ninth consecutive monthly increase. Over the past 12 months, this core gauge advanced 3.4%, suggesting persistent pipeline price pressures.

