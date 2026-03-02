Mon, Mar 02, 2026 11:09 GMT
    UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 51.7, strong output and export growth

    UK PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 51.7 in February, easing marginally from January’s 17-month high of 51.8 but remaining firmly in expansion territory. The data suggest that the sector has made an “encouraging start” to 2026, with output rising at the fastest pace in 17 months as new orders improved across both “home and overseas markets”.

    According to Rob Dobson at S&P Global Market Intelligence, growth in new export business reached a four-and-a-half year high, supported by stronger client confidence in North America, mainland China, the EU and the Middle East. The rebound in external demand has helped offset lingering weakness seen through much of last year, giving manufacturers renewed momentum.

    Business optimism remains elevated, close to January’s recent peak, with nearly three-fifths of firms expecting to raise production over the coming year. While staffing levels continue to decline, the pace of job losses has moderated to the weakest in the current 16-month downturn, pointing to early signs of stabilization.

    Full UK PMI manufacturing final release here.

