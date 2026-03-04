Wed, Mar 04, 2026 04:46 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsJapan PMI composite finalized at 53.9, firms pass rising costs to customers

    Japan PMI composite finalized at 53.9, firms pass rising costs to customers

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Japan’s service sector maintained steady momentum in February, with the final PMI Services reading edging up to 53.8 from January’s 53.7. The figure marks the strongest level since May 2024 and signals continued expansion in business activity, supported by improving demand conditions.

    The broader picture for the economy also strengthened. PMI Composite rose to 53.9 from 53.1, pointing to the fastest pace of private sector expansion in nearly three years.

    According to Annabel Fiddes of S&P Global Market Intelligence, the services sector recorded its quickest rise in sales in almost two years, while manufacturing performance also remained robust.

    At the same time, cost pressures intensified across the private sector. Input costs climbed at a historically sharp pace, but improving demand allowed businesses to pass those increases on to customers. Selling prices rose at the fastest rate in nearly twelve years, suggesting firms are regaining pricing power while inflationary pressures remain elevated.

    Full Japan PMI services final release here.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.