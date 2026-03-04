Wed, Mar 04, 2026 15:10 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsUS ADP jobs grow 63k, pay premium for job switchers falls

    US ADP jobs grow 63k, pay premium for job switchers falls

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    US private sector employment grew moderately in February, coming in stronger than market expectations. Figures from ADP showed payrolls increasing by 63k during the month, compared with forecasts of around 45k.

    The increase was driven primarily by the services sector, which added 47k jobs, while goods-producing industries contributed 16k. Small companies accounted for most of the growth, adding 60k positions. Large firms increased employment by 10k, while medium-sized businesses saw payrolls decline by -7k.

    Wage growth remained steady but showed signs of cooling momentum for job changers. Pay growth for job-stayers held at 4.5% yoy, while wage gains for those switching employers slowed slightly from 6.4% to 6.3%.

    According to Nela Richardson, hiring picked up and wage gains remain solid overall, but job growth remains concentrated in a limited number of sectors and the pay premium for switching employers has fallen to a record low.

    Full US ADP employment release here.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.