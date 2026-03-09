Mon, Mar 09, 2026 05:59 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsChina CPI jumps to 1.3% as Lunar New Year spending boosts inflation

    China CPI jumps to 1.3% as Lunar New Year spending boosts inflation

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    China’s consumer inflation rebounded sharply in February, offering a fresh sign of improving domestic demand. Headline CPI rose from 0.2% yoy to 1.3%, well above expectations of 0.9% and marking the strongest increase in more than three years. On a monthly basis, prices climbed 1.0% mom, also beating economists’ forecasts for a 0.5% rise.

    The surge in inflation was largely driven by seasonal factors. A nine-day Lunar New Year holiday boosted domestic travel and consumer spending, pushing service prices higher and lifting the overall CPI reading. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, strengthened to 1.8% yoy from 0.8% in January, indicating broader price pressures beyond the holiday effect.

    Upstream price pressures also showed signs of easing deflation. PPI improved from -1.4% year-on-year to -0.9%, the smallest decline since July 2024 and stronger than expectations of -1.1%. NBS statistician Dong Lijuan said the moderation in producer deflation reflected firmer prices in advanced and emerging industries, as well as capacity management in key industrial sectors.

     

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.