Eurozone Sentix turns negative at -3.1 amid oil surge and war

    Eurozone investor sentiment deteriorated sharply in March as the escalating Middle East conflict and the surge in energy prices rattled market confidence. The Sentix Investor Confidence index fell from 4.2 to -3.1, below expectations of -1.1, marking a sudden reversal in sentiment after several months of gradual improvement.

    The deterioration was visible across both current and forward-looking components. The Current Situation Index declined from -6.8 to -9.5, reflecting a weakening assessment of the present economic environment. More striking was the collapse in expectations, with the Expectations Index plunging from 15.8 to 3.5, signaling that investors have rapidly downgraded their outlook for the months ahead.

    According to Sentix, the survey offers an early snapshot of the economic impact following the outbreak of the Iran war. Attacks on energy infrastructure and disruptions to shipping in the Persian Gulf have driven a sharp surge in oil prices, which in turn is weighing heavily on investor sentiment. The decline in expectations is particularly notable as it casts doubt on the Eurozone’s tentative economic recovery seen in recent months.

    Rising energy costs are also reigniting inflation concerns. Sentix noted that its inflation theme barometer plunged from -7.5 to -35, indicating a sharp rise in inflation fears driven largely by turmoil in energy markets. This shift could complicate the outlook for monetary policy, as renewed inflation pressures may limit the ECB’s ability to provide further support to financial markets and the broader economy.

